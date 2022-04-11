Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,175,326. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

