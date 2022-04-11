Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report $174.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $165.60 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $166.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $734.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $877.45 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $83.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

