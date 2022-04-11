Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $233.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. TriMas posted sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $944.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in TriMas by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

