Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.