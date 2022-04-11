Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,849.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

