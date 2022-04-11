Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:CRK opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,068,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 334,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 280,218 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

