Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

