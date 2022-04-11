Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $18.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.11 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

