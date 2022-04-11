Brokers Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.60 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

