Brokers Set Expectations for Aisin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aisin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aisin has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

