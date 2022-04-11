Brokers Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion.
About DENSO (Get Rating)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.