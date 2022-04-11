Brokers Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $28.51 on Monday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

