Brokers Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

