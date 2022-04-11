Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.94. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

