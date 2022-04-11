Brokers Set Expectations for VectivBio Holding AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VectivBio in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

