Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.98. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.
Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.