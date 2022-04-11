BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $98.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00104674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

