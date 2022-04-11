C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,671 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

CHRW stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,085. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

