California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CWT opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

