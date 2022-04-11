Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,866. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,337,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

