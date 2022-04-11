Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.57% from the company’s current price.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

