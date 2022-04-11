Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after buying an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

