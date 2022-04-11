Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $821,743.62 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CPE traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

