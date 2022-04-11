Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.50

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.12), with a volume of 78591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.09).

The firm has a market cap of £141.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.48.

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total value of £818,276.25 ($1,073,149.18).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

