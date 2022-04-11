Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 276,955 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,341. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

