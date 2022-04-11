Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,341. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

