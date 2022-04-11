Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.45 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $14.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$169.86.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$146.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$159.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.63. The firm has a market cap of C$66.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$123.26 and a twelve month high of C$167.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$386,957.32. Insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

