Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $821,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 198.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

CNI opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

