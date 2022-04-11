Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.