Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

