Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.