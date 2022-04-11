CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 747 ($9.80), with a volume of 8096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CareTech to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.62 million and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

