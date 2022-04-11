CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 37,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,575. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.