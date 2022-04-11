Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

AFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX stock opened at €142.75 ($156.87) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a one year high of €202.00 ($221.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.