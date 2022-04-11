Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFX. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €142.75 ($156.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($221.98). The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

