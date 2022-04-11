Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Raised to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.17.

CABGY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,103. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

