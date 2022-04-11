CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CarMax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

