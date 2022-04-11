Carry Hits Market Cap of $75.22 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $75.22 million and $8.96 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00075304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009928 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

