Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Stock analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $107.31 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.29.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.