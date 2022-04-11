Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.88. 80,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,844. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.91.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

