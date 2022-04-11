Cashaa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255,995.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $7.53 million and $255,995.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

