Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.93

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.93 and last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

