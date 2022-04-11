Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $334.33 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Casper has a total market cap of $334.33 million and $9.43 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,792,295,911 coins and its circulating supply is 4,496,216,590 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.