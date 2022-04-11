Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.03

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

