Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.