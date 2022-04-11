Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.12. 10,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 582,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 100,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,042,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

