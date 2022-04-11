Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 103,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.