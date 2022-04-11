Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 103,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
A number of brokerages have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
