CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 25114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

