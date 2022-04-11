Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.39

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 136165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

