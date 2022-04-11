Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $93.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.