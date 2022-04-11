Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

